Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,957,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,754 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma accounts for about 3.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $75,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen raised Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.69%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

