Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 967 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $40,710.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,156.50. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,034,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,167,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,301,000 after buying an additional 769,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,509,000 after buying an additional 25,487 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,627,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,667 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,576,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after purchasing an additional 109,567 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

