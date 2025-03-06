Vision Financial Markets LLC Purchases New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $3,012,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.9 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

