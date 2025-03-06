Susan (Sue) Klose Buys 6,180 Shares of Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Free Report) insider Susan (Sue) Klose acquired 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.93 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of A$24,287.40 ($15,371.77).

Aussie Broadband Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Aussie Broadband alerts:

Aussie Broadband Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Aussie Broadband’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Aussie Broadband Company Profile

Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and businesses in Australia. It operates in four segments: Residential, Business, Wholesale, and Enterprise & Government. The company offers g fixed broadband, telephony, mobile, and other value add services; and connectivity, voice, managed network, security, cloud, and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aussie Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aussie Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.