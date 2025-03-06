Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $193.79 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

