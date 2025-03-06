Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Director Richard Brydone Carty Sells 2,000 Shares

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Brydone Carty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

ALC opened at C$14.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$603.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.80. Algoma Central Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Algoma Central Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

