J.Safra Asset Management Corp Makes New $48,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14,279.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

