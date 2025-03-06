The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $110.92, but opened at $95.95. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $102.52, with a volume of 187,115 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DSGX. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.99.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

