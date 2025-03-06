Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,844,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,898,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,545,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,316,000.

VXF opened at $183.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

