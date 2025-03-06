First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $186.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.66. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

