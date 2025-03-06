HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.0 days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
HLKHF stock remained flat at $92.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.42. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $97.11.
About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.