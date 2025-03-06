Herald (LON:HRI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,360.69 ($30.43) and traded as low as GBX 2,100 ($27.07). Herald shares last traded at GBX 2,115 ($27.26), with a volume of 89,488 shares.

Herald Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,360.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,247.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.96 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Herald had a net margin of 107.72% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

About Herald

Herald Investment Trust’s objective is to achieve capital appreciation through investments in smaller quoted companies in the areas of technology and communications.

Investments may be made across the world. The business activities of investee companies will include information technology, broadcasting, printing and publishing and the supply of equipment and services to these companies.

