Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Short Interest Update

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,500 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 713,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 718,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 123,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

ICHR traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 272,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,826. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $949.02 million, a PE ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.91. Ichor has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $45.21.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

