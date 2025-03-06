Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Expands By 21.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 10,000 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE ETG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,549. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

