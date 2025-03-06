Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Down 20.1% – What’s Next?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 179.39 ($2.31). Approximately 21,522,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,011% from the average daily volume of 1,019,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.89).

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Down 18.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £738.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 229.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.72.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. Analysts expect that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current year.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.