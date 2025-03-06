THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.35 and last traded at $85.38. Approximately 676,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 684,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.40.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter worth about $13,229,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

