Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.