OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $52.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 15.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. OrthoPediatrics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 11.9 %

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $620.17 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.14. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

