Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:ONL opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $216.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.