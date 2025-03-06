NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,557.56 ($20.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,584 ($20.42). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,562 ($20.13), with a volume of 40,776 shares.

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £901.80 million, a PE ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,557.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,569.88.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -186.22%.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is a London listed FTSE-250 investment company which invests directly in private companies alongside some of the world’s leading private equity managers.

Managed by Neuberger Berman, a leading private markets investor, NBPE leverages the strength of Neuberger Berman’s platform, relationships, deal flow and expertise to access the most attractive investment opportunities, providing shareholders with access to a portfolio of direct investments diversified by manager, sector, geography and size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.