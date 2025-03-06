ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.0 %

ONEOK stock opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

ONEOK Profile



ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

