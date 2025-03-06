Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes $11.80 Million Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 239,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,798,000. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF accounts for 1.5% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBBB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 201.9% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 287,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 192,177 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 748.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 162,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 143,416 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $536,000.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JBBB opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $49.71.
About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
