Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes $11.80 Million Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 239,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,798,000. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF accounts for 1.5% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBBB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 201.9% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 287,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 192,177 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 748.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 162,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 143,416 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $536,000.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JBBB opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.