iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $134.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $117.86 and a 1 year high of $144.20.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

