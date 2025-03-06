Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $34.49. 195,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,143,000 after buying an additional 8,400,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $60,219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 4,432.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,428,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

