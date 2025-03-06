Physiomics (LON:PYC) Posts Earnings Results

Physiomics (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Physiomics had a negative return on equity of 127.68% and a negative net margin of 106.80%.

Physiomics stock traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 3,811,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,166. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.72. Physiomics has a 52 week low of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.67 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £880,148.78, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

