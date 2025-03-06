Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 589.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. GHE LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 387.6% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

ANET opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.14. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,171.04. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 491,289 shares of company stock worth $51,018,617. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

