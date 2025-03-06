iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $61,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

