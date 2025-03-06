One Capital Management LLC Has $10.62 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average is $117.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

