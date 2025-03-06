Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Posts Earnings Results

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.72 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Apax Global Alpha had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 45.55%.
Apax Global Alpha Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Apax Global Alpha stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 133.80 ($1.72). The company had a trading volume of 382,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,826. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.29. The stock has a market cap of £781.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.00 and a beta of 0.74. Apax Global Alpha has a 12-month low of GBX 132 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 161 ($2.08).
Apax Global Alpha Company Profile
Capital not invested in Private Equity is deployed into a portfolio of debt to generate income towards the dividend and additional returns.
