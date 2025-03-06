Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Posts Earnings Results

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.72 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Apax Global Alpha had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 45.55%.

Apax Global Alpha Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Apax Global Alpha stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 133.80 ($1.72). The company had a trading volume of 382,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,826. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.29. The stock has a market cap of £781.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.00 and a beta of 0.74. Apax Global Alpha has a 12-month low of GBX 132 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 161 ($2.08).

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGA offers access to a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies by investing in Private Equity Funds advised by Apax. These companies are identified and selected by the Apax team, leveraging their deep sector insights, and drawing on the firm’s 50-year experience.

Capital not invested in Private Equity is deployed into a portfolio of debt to generate income towards the dividend and additional returns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.