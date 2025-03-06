SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,309,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $269.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $197.44 and a 1-year high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

