Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Paysafe alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Paysafe

Paysafe Price Performance

PSFE stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.22 million, a PE ratio of -42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.