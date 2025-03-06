Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In other news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $979,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,156,696.80. This trade represents a 2.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,496,000. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

