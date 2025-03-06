George J. Guarini Sells 27,000 Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Stock

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) CEO George J. Guarini sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,872.50. This represents a 36.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BayCom Stock Down 1.5 %

BCML stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. BayCom Corp has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. BayCom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCML

Institutional Trading of BayCom

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in BayCom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 56,066 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.