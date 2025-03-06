George J. Guarini Sells 27,000 Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Stock

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) CEO George J. Guarini sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,872.50. This represents a 36.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BayCom Stock Down 1.5 %
BCML stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. BayCom Corp has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. BayCom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BayCom Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BCML
Institutional Trading of BayCom
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in BayCom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 56,066 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.
BayCom Company Profile
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BayCom
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.