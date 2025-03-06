Jennifer Cochrane Sells 5,000 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total transaction of C$606,250.00.
Toromont Industries Stock Down 0.8 %
Toromont Industries stock opened at C$116.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$109.83 and a twelve month high of C$135.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$120.67.
Toromont Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toromont Industries
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.