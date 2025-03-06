The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Noble Financial currently has $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

