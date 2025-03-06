Promus Capital LLC Invests $4.49 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 66,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 4.2% of Promus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $73.24.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.