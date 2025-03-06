Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 257,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,924,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,297,000 after acquiring an additional 141,211 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

IAU stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

