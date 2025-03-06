(TRC.L) (LON:TRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
(TRC.L) Trading Down 2.6 %
LON TRC traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.15 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,120. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.28. (TRC.L) (LON:TRC – Get Free Report) has a 52 week low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01).
(TRC.L) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than (TRC.L)
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks Primed for Compounding Wealth This Decade
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 2 Oversold Stocks With Major Reasons to Rebound
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Robinhood’s Rally: Is Global Expansion the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for (TRC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (TRC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.