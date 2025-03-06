(TRC.L) (LON:TRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

(TRC.L) (LON:TRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON TRC traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.15 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,120. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.28. (TRC.L) (LON:TRC – Get Free Report) has a 52 week low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Trinity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment business. It invests in real estate and real estate related entities in India, primarily in commercial development in the office and business space, residential, retail, hospitality, and infrastructure sectors deriving returns from development, long-term capital appreciation and income.

