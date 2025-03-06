Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,847,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $725,489,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEF opened at $94.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.