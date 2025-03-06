Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,386,000 after buying an additional 1,055,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,091,000 after acquiring an additional 581,987 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $68,018,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 2.8 %

BA opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.49. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $203.80. The stock has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

