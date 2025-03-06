Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $123.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.07. The company has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

