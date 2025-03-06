Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Shoal Games Stock Up 42.9 %
The firm has a market cap of C$65.56 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.50.
About Shoal Games
Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shoal Games
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Shoal Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoal Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.