Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.4 %

SQM stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

