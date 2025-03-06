SPC Financial Inc. Sells 361 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

JPIB opened at $48.01 on Thursday. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $580.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

