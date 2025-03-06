Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.
In other Spire Global news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $578,669.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,840,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,740,823.39. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $127,396.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 300,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,426.08. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 869,900.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
