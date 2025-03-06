SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 263.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 57,146 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after buying an additional 949,407 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $67.39 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.97.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.