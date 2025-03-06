Candriam S.C.A. Buys 86,474 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,474 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 0.8% of Candriam S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $140,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $115.97 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

