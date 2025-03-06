SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Republic Services by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 10,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $235.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.45. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.91 and a fifty-two week high of $240.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

