Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 390,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance
Shares of TGS opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $34.37.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.
