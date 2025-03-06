Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 390,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,454,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 583,991 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $9,812,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,279,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 188,268 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,246,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGS opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

