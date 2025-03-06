Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$667.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.3 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.040-3.090 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $208.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -831.88 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $217.84.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.